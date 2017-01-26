Trump’s ‘running war’ is with the truth

0:56 Hurricane debris pickup hits obstacles on non-plantation private roads Pause

0:55 Matthew turns Hilton Head home into 'moat'

2:05 She slept through Matthew in Sea Pines, but 'when I woke up, it was bedlam'

6:07 First look: Sea Pines after Hurricane Matthew

1:39 How crews are working to restore power to sewer pumping stations

0:54 Flying high, with Haynes Werner, Beaufort-born falconer

0:51 When the beach looks like a jellyfish graveyard

1:14 What to do if you encounter a jellyfish or stingray at the beach

1:04 TCL tunnel is getting a Beaufort inspired face lift