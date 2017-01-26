‘Protecting’ the economy can end up killing it

2:01 South Carolina, meet your new governor Pause

3:25 Most vulnerable citizens at risk in DJJ

4:19 Frank Martin updates P.J. Dozier

1:12 Improvements made to Juvenile detention center not enough

5:29 SC native Stephen Colbert speaks to Congressional committee

1:55 'He used God, and he used the church,' victim's mother tells York County court

1:19 Jailed youth can continue their education while behind bars

1:24 Matthew Horne's aunt on the Malik Stanfield trial so far

0:54 Flying high, with Haynes Werner, Beaufort-born falconer