Making America 1953 again

1:36 What's your New Year's resolution? Locals, visitors share Pause

1:14 Newest target for scammers: millennials

0:52 Hilton Head Plantation resident on living with hurricane debris

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed'

0:58 Timeless holiday-time safety tips

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

0:33 Another sinkhole on Hilton Head; more expected

1:04 What was your favorite Christmas present? Local kids share

1:36 Cordray responds to Orishack: 'Those kind of quips are not necessary'