The uses of patriotism

0:36 Out with the dish, in with antennas? Pause

1:39 Cam Newton is moving on

1:02 Beaufort tops May River, 50-6

1:10 Rick Bentley reviews 'Blair Witch'

3:10 Police save man with talk of Gamecocks, football

1:50 Pastor interrupts Trump, Bill Clinton stands in for Hillary. It's today's Election Rewind.

1:04 Locals ask: What will happen to the thrift store pile in Beaufort?

1:06 New in Old Town: Latest restaurants in downtown Bluffton

0:39 This is what heavy rain does to piles of clothes

2:37 NASA's historic asteroid-sampling mission launches