Letter: Republicans want to suppress the vote

Since the 1970s the Republican Party has focused on how to reduce the number of voters. Conservative Paul Weyrich is heard on tape with a group of conservatives stating that “we do not want everyone to vote. In fact, the fewer people that vote the better chance we have of winning.”
The larger the turnout the more likely Democrats and liberals will win elections. Republicans need to suppress the vote any way possible in order to win. So numerous states, most with Republican governors, have enacted laws to suppress turnout.
Recently, high-level federal courts have tossed out Texas and North Carolina laws and likely every one of them will be ruled unconstitutional. The judge: “In North Carolina the restrictions will predictably overwhelmingly restrict African American voters to the benefit of one political party and the disadvantage of the other.”
The Associated Press found that South Carolina’s proposed voter-identification law would hit black precincts the hardest, keeping thousands from casting non-provisional ballots. If Alabama’s voter-ID law goes into effect, it will place its largest burden on black and poor voters.
There is only one motivation for imposing voting burdens and that is to discourage persons likely to vote against the party responsible for imposing the burdens. In Wisconsin, according to evidence presented at a trial, the voter-ID law would disenfranchise 300,000 residents, 9 percent of registered voters. Guess who?
Conservatives want to make it difficult for people who are outside the mainstream to vote, whether because of poverty, race, limited English or being a college student.
Richard Hammes
Hilton Head Island
Comments