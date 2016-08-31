Letter: Be critical, but present solid facts

A recent letter, among other things, suggested that Donald Trump is a tool of Vladimir Putin, assisting and encouraging the Russian president in a quest to destabilize Europe, attack the Ukraine, and start the next world war. He goes on to suggest that the recent cyber attack on the U.S. was encouraged by Trump.
If any of this was correct, and I certainly doubt that it could be, Trump has more influence than any other current political individual in the U.S. By all means, be critical and present solid facts if you wish to convince the readers. I strongly suggest that this contributor take heed of this advice.
Geoff Wheatley
Hilton Head Island
