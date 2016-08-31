Letters to the Editor

August 31, 2016 8:36 PM

Letter: Don’t let Hillary give away sovereignty

Billionaire George Soros is working to elect Hillary Clinton.

In 1998, Soros wrote that collective interests should transcend state boundaries and the sovereignty of states must be subordinated to international institutions.

Soros is the major funder of pro-Hillary groups such as MoveOn.org, Center for American Progress, and Media Matters. If you want the U.N., the International Court of Justice, and the International Monetary Fund to have more power over the U.S., vote for Hillary.

John Nicholson

Hilton Head Island

Letters to the Editor

