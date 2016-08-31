Letter: Lesson for chefs to bite into

This isn’t about Trump or Hillary or Jeff Moss or anything in politics, it is much more important.
Twice recently I’ve been out to eat and had shrimp recipes from two different chefs. Both had a creamy sauce and both were very tasty. Understand, they were definitely not finger food. For some reason the chefs decided not to peel the tails of the shrimp. Mind you, the sauce was thick and it was not easy to see the skin on the shrimp tail and it isn’t a very pleasant sensation when you bite into the tail.
Hear me now and believe me later. I don’t care what they taught you in culinary school, when you put shrimp in things like gumbo, Alfredo, Cajun sauce, etc., recipes that are not finger food, you peel the entire shrimp, including the tail. Again, when you put shrimp in anything with a sauce that isn’t expected to be finger food, you peel the entire shrimp, including the tail.
Michel Whitaker
Cat Island
