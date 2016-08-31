Letter: You keep what you kill

My fear of a Donald Trump presidency rose exponentially with the resignation of Paul Manafort and the elevation of Stephen Bannon from Breitbart.
Breitbart’s ties to activist hedge fund manager Robert Mercer also was revealed. The political/media complex formed by Trump/the celebrity and Breitbart/the reactionary news aggregation and distribution network is a nod to the endgame from Trump’s cronies.
Experts have come to believe that a Trump network designed to “Out fox, Fox” is on the horizon. It’s a win-win for Trump. He expands his media empire by co-opting his supporters and turning them from sycophants into paying fans.
Trump is not Mitt Romney or John McCain. He wants to keep what he kills, that being the Republican Party.
Joe Berger
Seabrook
Comments