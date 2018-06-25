What we have is a dictator

I never thought this sentence would pass my progressive lips, but: “I’m going to miss Mark Sanford.”
Although I strongly disagree with Sanford’s tea party philosophy, at least he has the country’s best interests at heart, consistently makes decisions based on his beliefs, is rational, and a gentleman.
Now District 1 Republican primary voters have chosen a rubber stamp, Katie Arrington. Her promised loyalty to President Donald Trump was all these voters considered. Should she win in November, Arrington will abandon conservative positions and the interests of our district. Against all conservative principles, she would have voted for Trump’s $1.4 trillion debt increase. She would have voted for drilling on the South Carolina coast, against the interests of her constituents. Loyalty above all.
Most of our Republican legislators, anxious to keep their jobs, have also abandoned Republican ideals and are all falling in line behind any policy or bill pushed by Trump. As John Boehner said: “There is no Republican Party. There’s a Trump party.”
Whether you voted for Arrington or not, you have to agree that we need a government of three branches. But with all Republicans blindly supporting Trump, there is no legislative branch to enforce checks and balances. There is only a dictator.
Tina Farrell
Bluffton
