Turn noise down on Hilton Head beach

Our beaches are places of respite and relaxation for those who live on and visit Hilton Head Island.
Recently, at Shipyard, I had to move from one spot on the beach to another three times due to excessive noise from a boom box or other speaker-type device.
I understand that visitors are enjoying food, fun with family members, and are on “vacation vibe.” However, the wind carries the sound very far and it is disruptive. And, as much of a fan as I am of Adele, the Rolling Stones, or Elton John, I do not wish to hear them block out the majestic sounds of the relaxing ocean waves.
According to town ordinance Title 8, Part A General Beach Prohibitions: it is unlawful for any person … to unreasonably disturb the peace of any person on the beach.
Lifeguards or each patrol may want to play a lawful role in asking beach-goers to turn down or turn off their music, or use earphones.
As a resident of the island and a taxpayer, I hope that this is enforced.
Norma Alicea-Alvarez
Hilton Head Island
