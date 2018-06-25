Volunteers help Hunting Island

Recently, a group of people, led by an environmental advocate, Megan Feight, spent many hours on the Hunting Island beach on two separate days cleaning up styrofoam peanuts that were scattered near the last remaining privately-owned cabin. It seemed that the peanuts had spilled out of an unused septic system the owners had on the site.
I helped with the cleanup, and I am proud that concerned citizens care enough about this wonderful island to do this back-breaking work. In addition, the park staff, mainly Buddy Lawrence, hauled away the many bags full of peanuts that we had gathered.
As a member of Friends of Hunting Island, I know that countless volunteer hours are invested in the island picking up trash in addition to what the park staff does. Not only does it make a nicer experience for beach-goers, it also helps keep plastics and other pollutants out of the ocean where they harm sea life.
Thank you, Megan Feight.
Krystal Mason
Beaufort
