When light’s green – go!

What are the odds Hilton Head Island is the only town in the country to receive faulty traffic signals?
Apparently, the defect is the green color of the lower light on the signal. The color is not recognized by drivers, which leads to them remain stationary for an inordinate and inappropriate amount of time once the signal cycles to green.
For everyone who participates in this practice (quite a number of people), don’t be concerned about the color ... it’s the lower light. Once illuminated, it’s OK to position your right foot above the accelerator and press to put your vehicle in motion ... and get out of my way!
Lou Thomas
Hilton Head Island
