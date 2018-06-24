Seize chance to open Robert Smalls house in Beaufort to public

No one is more important to the history of Beaufort and the era of Reconstruction than Robert Smalls. His many contributions to the advancement of civil rights is as important as that of Martin Luther King Jr. It is so important that this designated national historic landmark that is his home be brought into the hands of the people.
When it sold the last time, I was dismayed because it might be in private hands for decades. This piece of American history is again for sale.
I am very distressed that with all the recent publicity and the home’s importance to the history of the Civil War and Reconstruction era that it has not been purchased as a component of our Reconstruction Era National Monument.
I again urge that a concerted effort be made to raise the funds to purchase it. The Beaufort County Historical Society, the Santa Elena Foundation, the Palmetto Land Trust, the Robert Smalls Historical Foundation, the Penn Center, the National Park Service, the county and city of Beaufort and the state are some of the entities that should bind together, raise the money and purchase the home.
Please keep this home in the public domain and do not let it, again, stay in private hands, as it may not be available for decades. I urge all our citizens who make up the organizations noted to purchase the home and include it in the Reconstruction Era National Monument.
A. Lanny Kraus
Beaufort
