Park toilets disgusting

I am very, very impressed with how the state and the park rangers have gotten Hunting Island up and running for the 2018 tourist season. There appears to be adequate parking, plenty of picnic areas, dunes, fencing and signage to identify beach accesses.
I do have a serious concern, however. The portable toilets placed on South Beach are not adequately serviced. They are gross and filthy at the beginning, middle and end of the week. They need to be emptied and there is frequently no toilet paper.
The portable toilet at South Beach access 3 is not even on level ground; you struggle to get in, struggle to close the door and struggle to get out. These toilets need to be serviced much more often than they are right now as they are disgusting and we are not even close to the height of tourist season.
Paula M. Guerry
Beaufort
