Trump fans, you will pay

As everyone knows by now, Mark Sanford lost his bid for reelection to the House. His opponent, Katie Arrington, made support of President Trump a big issue. Trump took notice and tweeted some insulting comments about Rep. Sanford a few hours before the polls closed, including “MIA and nothing but trouble” and “Better off in Argentina.”
At a closed-door meeting for Republicans on June 12, Trump called out Sanford (who was not at the meeting), calling him a “nasty person.” Trump then bragged on Twitter that everyone in the room “applauded and laughed” at the comment. Republicans who were at the meeting said “nobody laughed or applauded” and “people were disgusted.”
I am not a Republican and I do not agree with many of Sanford’s policies. But he is our congressman and he deserves respect. He does not deserve to be insulted in a most despicable way by Trump. Unfortunately, Trump uses insults and personal attacks to instill fear in any Republican who may dare to speak out against him.
For all you diehard Trump supporters who accept Trump’s horrible personal behavior because you like his policies, look in the mirror at someone who has sunk down into the gutter where Trump resides. You have made a pact with the devil and someday you will pay.
Terry Gibson
Lady’s Island
