Remember this at polls

Now is the time to choose. Now is the time to decide who you will vote for this November, and in 2020.
Don’t allow yourself to become complacent and unfeeling. If you hear the audio tapes of children sobbing and calling for their parents and are outraged, acknowledge now that this president and Congress will never represent the America we need to be.
As I write, there are an unknown number of children, toddler-age and up, being held behind chain link cages at locations on the border. We have only seen official photos of teenage boys, because these photos support President Donald Trump and his belief that these kids will become gang members.
Make a mental or physical note to yourself. Make a diary note for Nov. 6.
Remember this week, when we knew what this government was capable of doing. Now and in the future.
Lynn L. Tyson
Bluffton
