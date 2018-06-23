Congress must challenge Trump

The USA I love and whose military I proudly served in for 28 years does not rip children from the arms of their mothers! This is something seen in communist China, North Korea or Russia, all friends of the president who ordered this travesty.
The “family values” GOP sat on their hands trembling in terror that if they opposed this barbaric cruelty they might be the target of a Trump “tweet.” If that is not the description of a hypocrite and coward I don’t know what is.
I have no faith in anyone in the present-day GOP knowing or learning from history, but they might look up U.S. Japanese internment camps in World War II or the Stalin gulags or Hitler’s atrocities to see where this road is leading.
Neither the Democrats, courts, tooth fairy or Bible had anything to do with this policy. Trump did it. By the way, this is not a theocracy so U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the presidential liar implying that Scripture dictates this is just more BS.
Now, does our GOP Congress have the courage to stand up to this demagogic, lying, draft-dodging, flag-hugging coward, or not? That is the question, and so far the answer is no.
Gary L. Cadle
St. Helena Island
