Sessions not acting biblically

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions stated that I am wrong for not obeying the law of government as written in Romans 13. His exegetical work is the problem.
That passage makes clear the principles for obeying or not obeying the law. The roll of government is to protect the good from evil. However, history shows that governments can be wrong. It is clear when government acts in an evil manner that the law is to be opposed because it is contrary to the “good” intended by God for the people.
That simple understanding is immediately followed by language “love for neighbor” (all people, whomever I meet, strangers, the least of these) and that is the “love fulfilling the law.”
Sessions would have paid and not opposed the various taxes George III and Parliament levied on us because it was the law of the Empire.
He would have supported slavery with its separation of families, as well as segregation and poll taxes because they were the law of the land.
Justice and mercy are very basic biblical themes. “And what is good and what does the Lord require of you? To do justice, to love kindness (mercy) and to walk humbly with God.” (Micah 5:8)
I am unable to connect my faith understanding of love and justice with the government’s enforcement of separating parents and children. The law does not require separation.
A nation without a heart is a declining and dying nation.
Romans 13 demands that I oppose the separation of parents and children.
Calvin Jordan
Beaufort
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments