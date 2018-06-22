Kitten season at Tabby House in Beaufort

It’s Kitten Season at Tabby House. Located in the Boundary Street Bi-Lo shopping center, Tabby House is the one place in Beaufort County where people can retreat to escape the noise and miseries of our modern world.
Sit, hang out in our living room. Enjoy the company of a little four legged homeless bundle of young energy desperately in need of a belly rub. Provided by the Beaufort County Animal Shelter, the cost is absolutely free. Spend an hour or more. Feel good while doing good, and if things work out, you can take home your new best buddy.
John Smith
Sheldon
