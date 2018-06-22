AG Sessions ruling hurts the persecuted

This month, an immigration judge in San Antonio awarded asylum to my client.
She fled Honduras after suffering years of brutal violence by her husband. After he broke her nose, stabbed her in the foot, and held a gun to her head, she reported the abuse to the police. The police called her abuser. After she tried to flee the country, Honduran border agents detained her until her abuser showed up to get her.
Only after attempting another dangerous escape was she able to flee to the United States to claim asylum.
Less than 24 business hours after the immigration judge’s asylum grant, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced his decision in “Matter of A-B-,” in which he makes the disturbing statement that “generally” asylum claims “pertaining to domestic violence” should no longer be approved.
He extends this generalization to any claim where the perpetrator is a private actor and not the government, which has broad implications for victims of gang and LGBTQ violence. He directs adjudicators nationwide to similarly prejudge and reject these claims, regardless of the individual merits. He also mischaracterizes the respondent as an economic migrant coming to work rather than a person who was fleeing for her life.
Both U.S. and international law compel us to provide refuge to persecuted people whose governments will not protect them. Sessions’ decision is a flawed reading of our immigration laws, undermines the independence of the immigration courts, and will endanger the lives of countless numbers of asylum seekers.
Aimee Deverall
Bluffton
