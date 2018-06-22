Brain health could drive change on Hilton Head

I read David Lauderdale’s recent excellent summary of the Town of Hilton Head Island’s visioning process the same day I read about Finland’s reaction to being declared the happiest nation on the planet. The Finns, who are fairly retiring and stoic by American standards, might find it hard to accept their status. In world studies, however, happiness does not mean pleasure or temporary excitement, it means contentment; the ability to enjoy life in peace and with compassion, consideration for, and trust in, neighbors and visitors.
As a contributor to the envisioning process, I constantly pushed the concept of brain health as a driver of future change. This benefits everyone as brain health also enhances physical health, and also helps the older population where cognitive decline is a concern. Brain health is a critical factor in contentment, as the Finns will attest.
I am involved in the Healthy Minds Initiative, a nonprofit program conceived by two world-renowned Los Angeles-based neurologists, Dean and Ayesha Sherzai, authors of “The Alzheimer’s Solution.” The initiative works with communities to strategize and then implement initiatives that enhance brain health. This has already been done in Sedona, Anchorage, Honolulu and the LA beach cities.
Now we want to bring the initiative to the East Coast. The Sherzais will be in town as guests of Hilton Head Health next week and will be doing public events on Hilton Head and in Sun City. They will also be holding an event for community leaders. Let’s hope they come.
Howard Rankin
Hilton Head Island
