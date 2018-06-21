Sanford has only himself to blame for loss

Mark Sanford has only himself to blame for his loss.
Like it or not, Donald Trump’s character, leadership style, and communication style were judged in the 2015 election primaries and 2016 election. The electorate decided it was willing to accept the president’s personal style if he delivered on his agenda and the results he promised. He has delivered and continues to work on all his commitments.
Sanford’s relentless criticism of the president’s style only gave Democrats more excuses to resist and obstruct the president’s agenda.
My observation is that Sanford wasn’t showing the leadership expected by someone with his political experience. Given the time he had to work into significant leadership positions, I conclude his standard of performance was “meets minimum.”
Primary voters decided we could do better and gave another conservative a chance to represent us.
Sen. Lindsey Graham had it right. Sanford lost because Republicans didn’t see the value-add that is expected. When there is little value-add, Republicans will term-limit the representative rather than let the Democrats do it in the general election.
Pete Shaw
Callawassie Island
