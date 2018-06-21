Put a halt to Hilton Head seawalls

Alex Kincaid recently wrote about the seawall in Sea pines that was constructed with no government oversight. As the article points out, there are obvious and serious deficiencies in the permitting process for seawall construction.
Despite the fact that this structure is located solely on private property, the implications for adjoining property and the beach itself are alarming.
Hilton Head Island is extremely dependent on tourism. Tourists come here to enjoy our beautiful beaches. One seawall may only create problems in a contained area, but now that it is being built, other beachfront property owners may decide to build walls of their own.
I suggest a moratorium on all such building for a minimum of six months to enable a task force to investigate how this was allowed to happen. We must not endanger our beaches with any more seawalls.
Linda Farrenkopf
Hilton Head Island
