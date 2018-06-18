Society must protect children

The practice of criminalizing refugees entering our country in order to separate parents from children and siblings from one another is inhumane and must stop. Children are torn from the unsuspecting arms of their parents and turned over to an overburdened, inadequate foster care system.
As elucidated by the American Association of Pediatrics, this practice is likely to cause irreparable harm to these children.
Further, Steven Wagner, acting assistant secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, reported in a recent oversight hearing in the United States Senate that the whereabouts of approximately 1,475 immigrant children are unknown.
As a nation, we are morally responsible to protect all children and treat them with basic human decency, regardless of their immigration status.
We must, at the very least:
▪ Vet caretakers thoroughly to prevent exposing children to work- and sex traffickers.
▪ Stop child abuse at detention facilities.
▪ Keep better track of children after release to ensure their well-being.
To this end, I urge our elected officials to take immediate action and encourage all voters to take this issue into consideration when voting. The safety and well-being of vulnerable children and infants must be a priority.
Gale N. Touger
Beaufort
