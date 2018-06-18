Trump’s puzzle for Christians

I greatly appreciate the thoughtful and non-judgmental responses to my letter regarding the puzzling support of white, Christian evangelicals for President Donald Trump.
Some of my closest Christian friends have explained their own support of Trump. I understand that the taking of any life should concern every Christian and why this one conviction would influence a person in their choice for president. My puzzlement is why these same convictions do not carry over to issues of morality, race, civility, honor, honesty, etc., ad infinitum.
I encourage the responders to search the words, “white Christian evangelicals” and read all the essays and editorials listed, many by conservative Christian organizations. (These same writings will cite numerous polls that show less than half of non-white evangelicals support Trump.) Thus my intentional use of the word “white” and one of the very points I was trying to make (see Galatians 3:28).
Very few of the leaders of evangelical groups are speaking out against the myriad positions and statements of Trump that only the devil could love and support. The only conclusion I can come to is that Roe v. Wade outweighs any and all other issues. I understand, but do not agree, that this gives any politician a free pass on everything else. To me, this equates to what Dietrich Bonhoeffer described as “cheap grace.”
Nonetheless, he is my president, too. Please know that I pray every day that God would give the president and every other politicians the wisdom and courage to do what is right and do it in the right way.
Ken Reinhardt
Bluffton
