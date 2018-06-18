Beaufort County complaint shows that SC legal discipline effort is inadequate

Your article about the S.C. Disciplinary Counsel’s “dismissal” of Beaufort County Board of Education member John Dowling’s complaint regarding (now former) school district attorney Drew Davis shed some light on the limitations of the Disciplinary Counsel, but it didn’t go far enough.
The counsel’s website says, “The Office of Disciplinary Counsel is primarily tasked with screening and investigating all of the complaints made against both judges and lawyers in South Carolina.” How many could that be?
You cited statistics that around 85 percent of complaints are “dismissed” but failed to cite the total number of complaints this office receives. The 2016-2017 report says there were 2,432 complaints about which citizens felt strong enough to take the time and effort to file.
That represents about 10 complaints per work day, so it’s not surprising that so many complaints are dismissed and how few result in genuine disciplinary action.
Neither the annual report nor the department website cites how many staff members are on hand to review, investigate, and adjudicate these complaints. However, we do know that their office is contained in only a small suite at 1220 Senate St. in Columbia.
I presume it is unrealistic to expect this small staff to be responsible for such an enormous case load but given the reputation and regard in which the legal system is held these days, it is woefully inadequate.
Kate McClintic
Beaufort
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments