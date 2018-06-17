Beaufort County school board should resign

I agree with the recent letter, “Drain the swamp on school board.” Let’s ask for the resignation of all school board members and start fresh with members who truly have the children’s best interest at heart. Maybe new ideas will bring solutions for many of the issues plaguing our school system.
Patsye Greene
Beaufort
