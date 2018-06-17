Girl Scouts showing the way

Being a former Girl Scout, I feel that congratulations are due for Girl Scout CEO Sylvia Acevedo.
The Boy Scouts have bowed to political correctness, have accepted girls into their organization and dropped “boy” from Boy Scouts. Ms. Acevedo says that “girl” is staying in Girl Scouting and that the Girl Scouts are going to stay completely focused on girls.
Since their founding in 1912, the Girl Scout mission has been to build girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place. Many of the former scouts have achieved just that, including a presidential and a vice presidential candidate, two secretaries of state, an ambassador to the U.N., at least 10 astronauts, leaders in business, sports, entertainment and many, many good women from all walks of life.
Thank you, Ms. Acevedo, and keep the Girl Scout cookies coming.
Donna P. Bryant
Bluffton
