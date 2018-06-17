Child suffering needs more coverage

Every decent person, regardless of political persuasion, must be horrified and outraged about the treatment of illegal children along our southern border. Knowing that many people now get their news from biased sources, this publication should cover the border situation in depth and educate its readers about the reality of the human rights violations that are occurring in our country. There is no other issue as critical as this one facing our country. The inhumane treatment of these people violates everything we have fought for, and everything we stand for as Americans. Surely we can all agree on this at least.
Liesl Ferreira
Hilton Head Island
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments