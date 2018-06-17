Who really cares about Sea Pines gate fee?

Your paper’s recent fixation on the Sea Pines gate charge is a puzzlement.
Sea Pines, at last count, contained 3,839 homes and 2,042 villas, for a total of 5,881 roofs.
Conversely, Sun City Hilton Head, as of early 2018, contains over 8,000 roofs and is still growing. Yet you never comment on its gate charges. And I’m not suggesting that you should.
But do you really think most of your readers care about Sea Pines’ gate charge? If Sea Pines has commercial interests affected by their charge, why don’t they just validate their patrons’ pass and be done with it?
Is this sort of information really newsworthy?
Paul A. Becker
Sun City
