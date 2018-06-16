Another view of new tax law

Several citizens have posted letters concerning their individual circumstances relating to the 2017 tax cuts. One bemoaned a tax increase, and another rejoiced that life was good in the Lowcountry because of a tax decrease.
Before I got my 2017 tax returns from my accountant, I speculated as to which camp I would be in, the tax losers or tax winners. My accountant contrasted 2018 taxes with 2017 taxes, assuming the exact same income and expenses/deductions. Alas, my federal taxes in 2018 would increase by approximately $1,200, a seemingly small sacrifice though for such a glorious piece of legislation.
These several local reports contrast sharply with two widely reported cases.
First, Julia Ketchum was reported by Speaker Paul Ryan to be so very happy with her weekly $1.50 tax reduction that would afford her a Costco membership for a year. We all are happy for her.
In stark contrast, Warren Buffet reported to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders that the tax benefit to Berkshire is $29 billion. It’s hard for the eyes to focus on so many zeroes, but it means that Berkshire’s benefit is 371,794,871 times Ms. Ketchum’s. That’s a whale of a multiplier.
I’m OK with giving an extra $78 to offset the revenue loss for Ms. Ketchum, but the hard part is getting approximately 24,166,666 caring folks to fork over an extra $1,200 just to offset this windfall to Mr. Buffet and Berkshire.
Any volunteers?
William P. Hendricks
Beaufort
