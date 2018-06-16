Danger for young adults doesn’t take summer off

The summertime is wonderful; however it is also a time we experience an increase in impaired driving and fatal car accidents. In fact, 26 percent more teens are killed in car crashes during the summer months, compared to the other months of the year. Teens also have the highest rates of crash involvement resulting in the deaths of pedestrians or occupants of other vehicles.
Impaired driving crashes are preventable, but behaviors must change first. The National Survey on Drug Use and Health findings show a higher percentage of young adults, ages 18 to 25, drive after drinking or taking drugs than do adults 26 or older.
What most people do not know is the use of marijuana, opiates, and prescription drugs impairs motor skills, judgment, and reaction time; similar to the effects of alcohol. Therefore, as the use of these substances while driving increases, the percentage of fatal crashes also increases.
Distracted driving includes using a cell phone, texting, adjusting the radio, or talking to passengers. Did you know that a texting driver is 23 times more likely to get into a crash than a non-texting driver?
Our communities have lost too many lives, both youths and adults, this past year due to impaired driving. Keep your friends, your family, and others on the road safe this summer.
This message is being promoted by the LowCountry Alliance for Healthy Youth, a community prevention coalition, serving Bluffton and Hilton Head Island (www.lcahealthyyouth.com).
Adelynn Helms
Bluffton
