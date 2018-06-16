Hilton Head Catholic school incident with same-sex parents teaches Lesson No. 1

Your article on the Catholic school on Hilton Head Island refusing children of the same-sex couple did not give all the criteria for the decision.
Who is God and what is man? If the answers are subjective, a matter of one’s individual conscience, and of no objective importance, then the action of the school was intolerant. Some Catholics may agree, but theirs would be part of the heresy of modernism.
God exists. God created the universe from nothing. Each person has been created to know, love, and serve God.
The fundamental moral law is to do good and avoid evil. There is a natural law. Just as the forces of nature: gravity, light, heat, magnetism, etc., do not depend on my subjective acceptance of their existence; so too do the moral laws apply regardless of my personal belief.
A pastor is responsible for the care of the flock entrusted to him. If accepting into the parish school children whose daily presence promotes — as if it were true or unimportant — a condition that profoundly contradicts natural law and church teaching, then he is obliged to deny those children admission.
He still has an obligation to assist the parents and children, even those whose lives are not in conformance with church teaching, to find their way to the truth and to redemption. However, the article gives no indication that such is the desire of the parents in question. They just want an awesome education for their children. They just received lesson one: truth matters.
James Pennell
Beaufort
