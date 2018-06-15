SC health care going backward

Have you been wondering what’s been happening to South Carolinians under the relentless attack from the Trump administration and state Republicans on the Affordable Care Act (ACA)? Well wonder no more.
The Gallup organization has documented that the uninsured rate in South Carolina has increased from 13.1 percent to 15.2 percent over the 2016-2017 time period.
Why is this happening? Likely multiple reasons are in play, including higher insurance premiums due to President Donald Trump creating uncertainty in the insurance marketplace, the withdrawal by Trump of public marketing of ACA plans, and Trump’s decision in October 2017 to end cost-sharing reduction payments to the insurance companies.
Why should you care? Beyond the negative health implications for a sizable portion of our fellow South Carolinians, there is also the real cost down the road of taxes necessary to cover the exceptionally high costs of emergency care.
When health insurance isn’t available, or the plan covers you only in catastrophic situations, people forgo seeking out medical care in a timely manner. This necessarily predisposes these same people, to use emergency rooms as their first line of care. A very expensive option to be sure.
When going to the polls this fall, it would be worth considering how the candidates are supporting improved health insurance options in our state, or whether they are just washing their hands of the whole affair and hoping you won’t notice that they have failed to truly support the citizens of South Carolina when it comes to adequate health care coverage.
Boyd T. McCleary
Bluffton
