Election buck stops with Trump

Back in the day, former Speaker of the House of Representatives Tip O’Neill was most closely associated with the phrase, “All politics is local,” which encapsulated the principle that a politician’s success is directly tied to his or her ability to understand and influence the local issues of their constituents.
With the 2018 mid-term elections approaching, there is a case to be made that every election is a national referendum on the overriding issue of the presidency of Donald Trump.
There have been 14 presidents in my lifetime. Some I voted for, some I did not, but I accepted and respected their presidency. I suspect most people of my generation and probably well before had, to varying degrees, felt the same sense of national pride, respect and patriotism.
With the current administration, the same cannot be said universally. The vast political polarization on the left and right at the national level has trickled down to the lowest levels of local government. Arguably, there are individual candidates at all levels, be they Democrat or Republican, who might clearly be the better choice, regardless of party affiliation. Their link, pro or con, however remote to the administration in Washington, colors their chances.
This bias is increasingly magnified the further up the election chain it goes, with the race to flip the House and/or Senate the most divisive. As Harry Truman once said, “The buck stops here.” Yes it does. The cause emanates from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, with the current occupant of the Oval Office.
Henry Druckerman
Bluffton
