Pull the plug on drug ads

A quick start to reducing health care costs might be to join the rest of the world in banning direct-to-consumer advertising of prescription drugs.
Of the major industrialized countries, only the USA and New Zealand allow direct-to-consumer advertising of prescription medicines. This year the industry is projected to spend around $6 billion on advertising prescription drugs in the USA.
According to the Washington Post, nine of the 10 biggest drug makers spend more on advertising than on research and development.
Imagine the effect on drug costs if that money was used to cut prices. And imagine the reduction in over-prescription of drugs if doctors were no longer asked that ubiquitous question: “Is drug X right for me?”
Chris Garmston
Hilton Head Island
