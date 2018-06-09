Trump has much to learn

I have an idea to get our president up to speed with our history, who our allies are, and why the U.S. is an important piece of the world both in leadership and economics.
Let’s take him first on a tour of this country, including the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C,. and the new lynching memorial in Alabama. Then take him to some of the Native American Reservations in this country and another tour of Puerto Rico, which is part of the U.S. and in desperate need of assistance.
Then take him to Europe to see the World War II landmarks such as Normandy with the huge cemeteries of all the soldiers that fought and died. Show him the Nazi camps where millions of people died all because one person decided that his white ethnicity was the only one that mattered.
And end up in Alaska and the Antarctica to actually see the melting ice floes and then to see the mounds of trash that now take up our oceans.
And maybe, just maybe, he will become more interested in trying to help make our world a just and better place. He needs to see and understand that a kinder and gentler nation will be better to continue making our country great and prosperous for all.
Phyllis Neville
Hilton Head Island
