Catholic priest did right thing

I support Father Mike’s decision not to accept the children of a same sex couple to St. Francis Catholic School.
Parents must accept and understand that the teachings of the Catholic church are an essential and required part of the curriculum.
It has been explained to the same-sex parents that the teachings of the Catholic faith and beliefs are critical components of the curriculum in our schools and that it will be contradictory to what the child is, perhaps, learning or seeing at home.
I would hope the mothers would realize this and not risk hurting the children in the process, to make social changes.
Ninety percent of the students at St. Francis are Catholic.
Barbara Pfeiffer
Hilton Head Island
