Hilton Head, mind the store

The people who run the Town of Hilton Head Island are spending a lot of time and resources on “creating an inclusive vision and road map to the future,” with workshops, consultants, polls, a think tank and community engagement workshops.
In my opinion, they would be wise to pay attention to more immediate needs.
There has been talk about buildings that are in disrepair and an eyesore (such as Fairfield Square), but no ordinance has been passed to require owners of such property to meet some minimal standard of aesthetics.
I don’t buy that it’s problematic because such an ordinance could represent a hardship to residents, since different standards could apply to commercial versus residential properties, as is done with building-code requirements. There should be a set of minimal standards for both, which should result in elimination of commercial eyesores, rusted cars on blocks visible from the street and heavily overgrown yards.
Another area that could be addressed is abandoned boats.
Following Hurricane Matthew, derelict boats were a problem in the Palmetto Bay Marina area and there was no way for the town to deal with them. More recently, there has been an apparently abandoned cabin cruiser in the Shelter Cove area for at least two months. It floats and grounds with the tides, and could eventually float free and damage some docks or other watercraft.
If some thought were given to immediate needs, it’s likely these and some other problems could be solved.
Pete Welch
Hilton Head Island
