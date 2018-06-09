Tell us more about the way it was on Hilton Head

David Lauderdale’s column on Captain Bill Parker was so interesting with information about life on Hilton Head Island in the 1970s and Captain Parker and his family’s time here. The captain’s cartoon for the first edition of The Island Packet absolutely captured the message he was asked to send. His interpretation of a welcomed visitor to a still-undiscovered paradise really “filled the bill.” It is a treat to hear from people who were here before the big rush to the beach.
Dora Wakefield
Bluffton
