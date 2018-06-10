Prayer at Hilton Head Town Hall inappropriate

We have recently moved here from a village in Massachusetts. A town meeting was the governing body. Before each meeting, there was the pledge and a prayer.
This week at a Hilton Head Island Town Council meeting, I was very surprised at the prayer offered by Council member Kim Likins. She neglected both the Constitution and the wishes of the Founding Fathers.
The Constitution clearly protects the freedom of religion. It is just as clear that there is not an official state religion. Thomas Jefferson wrote famously about the “tall wall” that separates church and state.
She was not praying in church, she was praying in our Town Hall. The God she prayed to was not the God of everyone in the room. It was not an appropriate prayer for a shared public space.
I hope it was an innocent mistake. I hope it won’t happen again.
David Schuman
Hilton Head Island
