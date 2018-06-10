Hilton Head has been given away

Sunday, June 3, was “affordable housing” invasion day for the Packet writers. The everlasting quest for a greater population packed into higher density properties continues unabated by the Hilton Head Island businesses.
The Charles Fraser model of living alongside nature with businesses serving the population is being turned on its head. The goal now is for packing the house in order to serve the profitability of the business community. “Pack ’em in and ring the register,” is the winning ticket advocated by the leaders of the island.
We gave paradise away! We didn’t vote. We didn’t run for office. We stayed home while the whole concept of the island was turned on its head.
There are five-story apartment buildings behind Kroger. A six-story building is being built on South Forest Beach. What ruling would be able to now stop a 20-story hotel from being built on the beach? Or 10 more after that?
I’m voting to unseat my Town Council member. Hope y’all also do so. Vote!
Peter F. Zych
Hilton Head Island
