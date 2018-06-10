Hilton Head tree company deal is wrong

My husband and I moved to Hilton Head Island in August 2017 after spending the past two winters on this beautiful island. We love the fact that Hilton Head is so dog-friendly, there are many bike paths, and the people are so welcoming.
In March 2018, we bought a home in Port Royal Plantation for these same reasons. We were well aware of the airport close by and the dump behind us.
I worked for statewide elected officials and in state government for 30 years and fully understand the role of elected leaders. That role is to view all sides and make decisions for the good of the people based on what is best for those they serve. It is not to fatten the pockets of a private business like ArborNature to the detriment of its citizens.
The ArborNature company location near Indigo Run was deemed unacceptable, so an agreement was reached to shift it to another part of the island at essentially no cost to this commercial business. That is unacceptable to the citizens of Hilton Head.
I urge the Town Council to force ArborNature to implement sound barriers, plant trees, and take other actions to ameliorate the noise from its operation. Please place more restrictions on this type of business to protect the oasis that is Hilton Head.
ArborNature is a business that can look after itself without the support of our Town Council.
Kay M. Williams
Hilton Head Island
