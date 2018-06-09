Nice to have Trump in charge

It is nice to have a president who places the interests of Americans above all else. It is nice to have a president who understands the dangers of an open border. Not only is a porous border a security threat, but we have learned that many illegal immigrants carry dangerous diseases, and once they cross the border, they disappear with their infections.
President Trump also wants to improve safety in American cities by eliminating criminal enclaves known as “sanctuary cities.” Citizens are beginning to realize that no one has to live next door to a violent criminal. It is nice to have a president who appreciates and support our police departments.
How can anyone argue with a president who has improved the economy by growing the job market? The liberals continue, at their peril, to trash his program to reduce personal income taxes, which is widely applauded and welcomed by working-class citizens. Informed voters now understand that President Trump’s difficulties are mostly driven by an irrational, outdated, liberal philosophy.
Many world leaders are worried about the conduct of the American president: They do not want to lose the “golden egg” that has been carrying their economies for decades. Instead of criticizing our president, they should try to emulate him and learn how to expand their own job markets.
It is nice, at last, to have a true American president again.
Clifton J. Jester
Bluffton
