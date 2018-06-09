How Trump hurts America

On May 31, President Donald Trump did two things that will hurt the United State of America.
One will undermine our economy, our relationship with many of our nation’s closest allies, and (ironically) with the Republican Party’s 2018 congressional election prospects. This action was the imposition of his promised tariffs on steel and aluminum.
This same tactic was employed by President George W. Bush in 2002 when he placed temporary tariffs on imported steel. According to Wikipedia, “Research shows that the tariffs adversely affected U.S. GDP and employment.” Bush ended the tariffs prematurely because of their negative effects on the economy, and EU threats to retaliate against imports from states critical to the election.
The other thing Trump did was undermine our nation’s legal system by issuing a pardon to Dinesh D’Souza, a unrepentant right-wing commentator and provocateur who pleaded guilty to campaign finance fraud in 2014. This action sent a clear signal to Michael Cohen (and any other Trumpy in legal jeopardy) that if you stick with me you have a “get out of jail free” card.
Normally, clemency officials conduct a thorough review in determining a petitioner’s worthiness for relief. Not Trump. For Trump, loyalty to Trump trumps all.
Frank Flaumenhaft
Hilton Head Island
