Here’s a better way to support troops

I am writing to address the need for us to do more. On Memorial Day, we remembered those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. We posted on Facebook, we held parades, and we had moments of silence. But what did we actually do?
These are all examples of “slacktivism,” where we voice our support without actually supporting anyone.
Today, I call on Beaufortonians to actively support our troops by contacting our congressmen to urge support of international aid.
I am a supporter of the Borgen Project, which fights to alleviate international poverty. This supports our military by giving hope to vulnerable communities. U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham was quoted as saying, “The worst nightmare for al Qaeda is to come into a community that feels supported and has hope.”
Let us protect our soldiers’ lives by stopping the problem at its source: if you stop poverty, you reduce war, which saves lives. Please contact Sens. Graham and Tim Scott and U.S. Reps. Mark Sanford and Jim Clyburn in support of international aid so that we can truly support soldiers and turn “slacktivism” into activism.
Tucker Pettigrew
Beaufort
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments