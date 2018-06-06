Another on list of Beaufort County frustrations

To the June 2 letter-writer’s list of frustrations, add this one:
Item Whatever: Drivers to whom it comes as a surprise that a red traffic light is followed by a green one. And they sit at front of the line until horns start blowing.
Dennis Malick
Hilton Head Island
How to submit a letter
Send letters to the editor by email to letters@islandpacket.com or letters@beaufortgazette.com.
Or you may submit a letter online.
Letters to the editor must be 250 words or fewer and include your first and last names, street address and daytime telephone number so we can verify the letter before publication.
You are limited to one letter per 30 days.
Letters may be edited for length, style, grammar, taste and libel. All letters submitted become the property of The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Letters will be accepted only if they are typed into the body of an email, not sent as an email attachment.
Comments