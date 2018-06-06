Beautification near Bluffton progressing, but more help needed

As the chair of the Southern Beaufort County Corridor Beautification Board, I feel compelled to respond to the letter from Cynthia Bensch published on June 4. The board is charged with beautification of the major highway corridors in southern Beaufort County. We are proud that we have completed landscaping of several segments of the U.S. 278 medians.
Ms. Bensch was a strong supporter of our efforts while she served on County Council, and we appreciate her support.
To date, funding for the landscaping of segments of U.S. 278 has come from a special county fund. The board has requested that the town of Bluffton share in the expense of our highway beautification efforts, but Bluffton declined based on lack of funds.
Tanger did pay the county about $350,000 for corridor beautification under terms of the agreement for re-development of Tanger 1. Those funds will be spent to landscape the U.S. 278 median from Tanger 1 to Tanger 2, a project that will be installed early this summer.
We need funding for the beautification of the remainder of U.S. 278 and other highway corridors, and we invite participation from the broader community in southern Beaufort County.
Finally, we salute Beaufort County for its decision to take over trash collection along our roads.
Glenn Stanford
Hilton Head Island
