Thank you: St. Luke’s Church and the Church Mouse Thrift Shop

It’s with great joy and appreciation that the Pregnancy Center and Clinic of the Low Country (PCCLC) announces the incredible donations given in May 2018 by St. Luke’s Church ($2,402) and matching funds by Church Mouse Thrift Shop ($2,402). This sum, totaling $4,804, will help PCCLC continue to provide vitally needed services to its clients.
Statistical facts show that the PCCLC assisted 2,932 clients last year. Of that number, 1,269 were recipients of various kinds of medical care: 376 were tested for Sexually Transmitted Infections and those who tested positive were given a prescription by our Nurse Practitioner, or referred to the Health Department where they could receive medication for themselves and their partner. In addition, 1,107 were given one-on-one Confidential Guidance; 653 women were administered pregnancy testing – 485 of whom proved to be positive – and immediately enrolled in our 16-week early adequate prenatal care program where they were provided free prenatal vitamins. Of this number, 317 women completed our 16-week Prenatal Care Program and 198 moms returned to our office after giving birth in order to share with us their babies whom we helped to give a healthy start.
Our prenatal program is a holistic program which nurtures the mind, body and soul. Educational Classes cover pregnancy and delivery topics, including parenting classes and breast feeding skills to name a few. Other classes include English as a Second Language, and women’s Bible Study classes (in the evenings) which give clients the knowledge and the experience to know that all things are possible with God who loves them.
The Pregnancy Center and Clinic is dedicated to reaching and rescuing as many lives as possible. We give St. Luke’s Church and their Church Mouse Thrift Shop the deserved credit for partnering with us, whereby we can continue to assist all women who seek our compassion and holistic life giving care.
Pam Rice
Executive Director
Pregnancy Center and Clinic of the Low Country
Hilton Head Island
